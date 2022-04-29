Black Country Roy Orbison is In Dreams and touring again after pandemic

The Black Country's own Roy Orbison, Barry Steele

But now Mr Steele's back on the road after a 16 month gap due to the pandemic and he's delighted to show off his singing talents once again.

He has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison in the 'The Roy Orbison Story' to celebrate Orbison's back catalogue, adding a contemporary twist.

He will next perform at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The performances are a far cry from his time in the RAF when he was stationed at RAF Waddington, Scampton, and RAF Tongeren in Belgium.

It was at Waddington that Barry met Lynne, his wife, and after he left the RAF he moved back to Halesowen with his young family.

During this time Barry became a long-distance lorry driver, and it was during those long lonely hours out on the road that he began singing to artists as diverse as Michael Jackson, Wet Wet Wet, and Chris Rhea.

Mr Steele said: "I think like everyone in the world, the pandemic hit us very hard.

"We did not work for 16 months, we have lost a family member and we hardly saw our family.

"However, on the upside, myself and my wife Lynne were able to spend some precious time together as just husband and wife, and not working partners.

"We are now back touring with our new production which we have completely revamped to include more rock 'n' roll, more upbeat songs and so much more Traveling Wilburys material.

"Our set list has evolved over the years, and with the back catalogue Roy Orbison has it was difficult to choose, however we used feedback from the audience and of course we sing the best sellers, but there are a few surprises in this year’s show.

"Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written."

Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland. Whilst in the United States of America Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, and duetted with Bill Dees, the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.