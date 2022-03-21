Notification Settings

Great British Bake Off star and business market to feature in Halesowen welcome back event

By Lisa O'BrienHalesowenPublished:

A Great British Bake Off star and a business market will feature as part of a welcome back event in Halesowen.

Bake Off's Terry Hartill
Halesowen High Street is hosting the event on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

The day will have a Mother's Day theme and will also include fun and games and a live broadcast on Black Country Radio, which has organised the day with the support of Halesowen BID.

The start-up market is a new pilot event featuring 40 start-up businesses, run by Bescot Markets in association with Dudley Council and Halesowen BID.

Great British Bake Off contestant Terry Hartill will be delivering cooking demonstrations and showing how to make the perfect Victoria Sponge.

The day is part of the Welcome Back campaign to encourage people back into town centres and support local businesses as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, said: "I’m really looking forward to the day and to the small business market in particular.

"It’s really important that we show support for local businesses, and with a Mother's Day theme this is sure to be a positive and upbeat event with lots of opportunities to get a gift for your mum or anyone special in your life."

Vicky Rogers, Halesowen BID manager, said: "Halesowen Bid is excited to give local entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their ideas and take the next step on developing their businesses.

"We want to help local business in any way we can, through advice and guidance, workshops, locating premises etc and this is a wonderful opportunity to develop that relationship.

"We are looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day weekend and will be handing out free shopping bags too."

The Welcome Back Fund is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

