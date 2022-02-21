Woman dies after medical emergency at gym in Halesowen

Police and emergency vehicles at the scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was found in a critical condition at Gymophobics on Queensway, Halesowen, on Friday and despite efforts to save her, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Gymophobics, Queensway, Halesowen at 1.52pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care were sent to the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a patient in a critical condition and immediately commenced resuscitation.