Woman dies after medical emergency at gym in Halesowen

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was found in a critical condition at Gymophobics on Queensway, Halesowen, on Friday and despite efforts to save her, she was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Gymophobics, Queensway, Halesowen at 1.52pm.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care were sent to the scene.
"Crews arrived to find a patient in a critical condition and immediately commenced resuscitation.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff and bystanders, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later."