Driver dies after car overturns in Halesowen

Manor Way, Halesowen. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Manor Way, in Halesowen, at around 10.45am on Friday.

West Midlands Police responded to calls that a car had rolled over and the driver was in a serious condition.

Nothing could be done to save him and the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, or was in the area at the time.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, as his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigations are very much ongoing to identify how this collision happened.

"We are also asking for anyone in the area at the time, or anyone with dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had overturned on Manor Way at 10.41am on Friday. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"An off-duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, who had suffered a suspected medical episode prior to the collision.

"The man was in a critical condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene.

"However, despite everyone’s best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.“

Anyone with information should email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, or ring 101 quoting log number 1288 of July 9.