Firefighters tackling severe blaze on former colliery roof in Halesowen

A severe fire has ripped through the roof of a former colliery in Halesowen.

Hawne Lane, Halesowen. Photo: Google
More than 20 firefighters were called to the empty detached building in Hawne Lane at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

They are using breathing apparatus, a main jet and a nine-metre ladder to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 2.37pm, it's an abandoned building on fire, it's an old open cast colliery.

"It's a void detached building with two floors.

"It's a severe fire in the roof, we've got four crews there.

"Good progress is being made and they're using a nine-metre ladder for the purpose of cutting away the roof."

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

