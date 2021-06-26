Firefighters tackling severe blaze on former colliery roof in Halesowen

More than 20 firefighters were called to the empty detached building in Hawne Lane at about 2.30pm on Saturday.
They are using breathing apparatus, a main jet and a nine-metre ladder to tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Crews at Haden Cross, Oldbury and Stourbridge are on scene at Hawne Lane, Halesowen attending a void premise with a severe fire in the roof space. 2 breathing apparatus and 1 main jet in use at this moment in time.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 26, 2021
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 2.37pm, it's an abandoned building on fire, it's an old open cast colliery.
"It's a void detached building with two floors.
"It's a severe fire in the roof, we've got four crews there.
"Good progress is being made and they're using a nine-metre ladder for the purpose of cutting away the roof."