Firefighters tackling severe blaze on former colliery roof in Halesowen

Hawne Lane, Halesowen. Photo: Google

More than 20 firefighters were called to the empty detached building in Hawne Lane at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

They are using breathing apparatus, a main jet and a nine-metre ladder to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews at Haden Cross, Oldbury and Stourbridge are on scene at Hawne Lane, Halesowen attending a void premise with a severe fire in the roof space. 2 breathing apparatus and 1 main jet in use at this moment in time. — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 26, 2021

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 2.37pm, it's an abandoned building on fire, it's an old open cast colliery.

"It's a void detached building with two floors.

"It's a severe fire in the roof, we've got four crews there.