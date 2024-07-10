'I was the victim!' Dudley man who woke up in ambulance then began abusing staff is sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

"I was the victim," Abdul Alboraiki protested in court after he was sentenced for criminal damage to the inside of the ambulance and abusive behaviour towards ambulance crew member Jamie Busby.

After waking up with no recollection of why he was in the ambulance, he began kicking out and grabbed two glass hammers on the sides of the vehicle. He swung them at an oxygen container and cupboards inside the ambulance, and threw one hammer out of the vehicle altogether.

All the while he was swearing at the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) crews trying to help him, who were initially called on March 18 last year to concerns that he had taken opioids.

Alboraiki, aged 34 and of Beecher Road East in Cradley, believes he was spiked and was "disgusted with his actions" in the ambulance, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Mr Tom Wickstead set out the facts of the case to the magistrates.

He said the WMAS crews, having attended a nightspot in Dudley to concerns Alboraiki had taken drugs, began treating him.

"They got him into the back of an ambulance and gave him something to reverse the effects of the opioid."

He came to shortly after, and began swearing at the ambulance staff. He then kicked metal struts at the end of the stretcher he was on top of.

"He spotted glass hammers kept on either side of the ambulance. They are not secured."

Alboraiki grabbed one hammer then the other, swinging them at an oxygen container and cupboards, before throwing one out of the vehicle as Mr Busby told him "don't be daft".

Police were called and Alboraiki was arrested. He later admitted criminal damage and using abusive words.

Mitigating for him in court, Mr Alexander Moyler told magistrates: "The defendant tells me he had gone to a bar with his partner.

"He was on the dance floor, next thing he knows he is on the floor. He doesn't recall what's happened."

Mr Moyler said Alboraiki woke up "naked, scared in the back of an ambulance" and that while that didn't excuse his behaviour, it did "provide some rationale".

He maintains that he was "spiked" earlier that night. Nevertheless, Mr Moyler said, he was "disgusted with his actions".

Magistrates sentence Abdul Alboraiki

Magistrates handed down a community order to last 12 months.

Chair of the bench Martin Fiddler told Alboraiki he must complete a Thinking Skills programme, cooperate with alcohol treatment and pay a £100 fine.

He must also pay compensation to Mr Busby of £100 and a victim surcharge of £114.

After the sentence was handed out, Alboraiki said aloud: "I was the victim! I'm a changed man."