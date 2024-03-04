Pictures show Cradley barbers boarded up after Mercedes crashed into it

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, which took place overnight on Saturday, saw a Mercedes coupe crash into Turkish Barbers, on Windmill Hill, leaving the front of the shop destroyed and the driver of the vehicle in hospital.

The road was quickly closed following the incident, with the person living above the shop also being evacuated for their own safety.

Images and video taken by the Express and Star have now shown the extent of the damage to the building.

In the video, temporary barriers can still be seen placed in front of the still-closed footpath, with plywood boards covering the entrance to the building.

Parts of the pathway can also be seen to have been damaged by the incident, with loose Tarmac and rubble spread across the road.

The Mercedes crashed overnight into the Turkish Barbers. Photo: Kash Khan.

Following the incident, Cradley and Wollescote Liberal Democrat campaigner Kash Khan, posted on social media: "Terrible crash last night top of Windmill Hill, luckily the driver is in hospital stable condition.

"Firefighters are trying to make the building safe at the moment so expect the road to be closed till late afternoon. Also, other roads leading to Windmill are closed as well such Highfield, Beecher, Two Gates Lane."

The shop front was demolished when the high-performance car crashed into it

The campaigner also called for safety barriers to be installed on Windmill Hill to safeguard pedestrians from possible future incidents.

Mr Khan continued: "The resident living above the barber shop has been evacuated due to the building is not safe.

"Will request for safety railings to be installed to stop this happening in the future. Luckily it did not happen during the daytime."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.