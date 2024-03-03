Call for safety railings after car crashes into barber shop overnight

The high powered Porsche caused so much damage the resident living above the shop on Windmill Hill had to be evacuated. The driver is believed to be currently in hospital.

Windmill Hill has been closed for the day after the accident, which was believed to have been overnight.

The front of the Turkish Barbers shop has been destroyed.

Kash Khan, Cradley and Wollescote Liberal Democrat campaigner, said: "Terrible crash last night top of Windmill Hill, luckily the driver is in hospital stable condition.

"Fire fighters are trying to make the building safe at the moment so expect the road to be closed till late afternoon. Also other roads leading to windmill are closed aswell such Highfield, beecher, two gates lane."

He added: "The resident living above the barber shop has been evacuated due to building is not safe. Will request for safety railings to be installed to stop this happening in the future. Luckily it did not happen during the daytime."

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted at 11am: "Windmill Hill is currently closed, please find an alternative route. Road traffic collision."