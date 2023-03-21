Rare chance to buy disused petrol station as forecourt set to go under the hammer

The former petrol station in Corngreaves Road

The land and buildings at Corngreaves Road, Cradley Heath, also used to be occupied by a small retail unit. The 0.2 acre site on the east side of Corngreaves Road is being offered on behalf of joint Law of Property Act receivers with a guide price of £100,000.

A landmark site in Kidderminster is unusual on two counts. Firstly, it is a town centre site of approximately 0.58 acres and secondly, because it comes with a Grade II church and meeting hall dating from 1795. The church at Church Street, Kidderminster, is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions. It comes with guide price of more than £250,000.

Church Street

Cheshire Street

In Market Drayton, Shropshire, 9 Cheshire Street is a freehold retail investment property currently producing £12,000 per annum under a five-year lease from May 2020 and is let to Newlife, the charity for disabled children. It has a guide price of more than £75,000.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions, said: “Selling commercial property can often be a long drawn out process, taking several months with many hurdles to clear before completion.

“The beauty of selling through an auction is that completion must usually take place within 28 days, meaning that sellers have funds to hand for their next round of investment purchases.”