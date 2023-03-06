Free concert of Black Country folk songs in Cradley

The Stream of Sound choir

Stourbridge based Stream of Sound are singing at St Peter’s Parish Church, Church Road, Cradley, on Saturday afternoon from 2.30pm.

James Brookes, from the church, said: "We welcome Stourbridge based youth choir, Stream of Sound to St Peter’s this Saturday as they treat us to folk songs from the Black Country and around the world.

"The choir is made up of people aged between 12 and 25 years old and are much in demand for performances around the country."

He added: "The group sing without any musical accompaniment and use their voices to create spine-tingling harmonies. They have recently been featured on BBC national radio!

"Refreshments will be served during the interval and there will be our second-hand music stall to browse.

"Admission is free with a retiring collection in aid of St Peter’s Community Vision Project which will see the community facilities of the building improved so that it can be used more by community groups.