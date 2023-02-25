Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road blocked in both directions due to incident in Cradley

By Emma Walker CradleyPublished: Comments

A road is blocked in both directions due to an incident in Cradley.

It has happened on the A458 Colley Gate, the road that connects Halesowen with Stourbridge.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time. The incident has happened between the junctions of Barrack Lane and Colley Lane.

More to follow.

Colley Gate is an area within Cradley and also a road in Cradley in Halesowen, England. Colley Gate is the name of the road between Windmill Hill and Greenways part of the A458 road connecting Halesowen with Stourbridge.

Cradley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News