Historic day for Cradley as St Peter's Church replaces weathercock which disappeared 60 years ago

Luke Perry with his weathercock

The original weathercock fell down around 60 years ago but internationally renowned artist Luke Perry has built a replica which should last "forever".

The five metre high weathervane has a gold leaf cockerel which spins in the direction of the wind.

The weathervane was installed with the help of Oldbury's Cox's crane as Luke helped guide the sculpture into position as crowds gathered to watch the precision job.

The weathervane is the latest part of a project to bring St Peter's Church back to its former glory after its historic clock fell off when the tower was damaged.

Project leader James Brookes, St Peter's Chuch organist, said: "This is a very proud day for St Peter's Church, first we got the clock replaced and the tower repaired and now replacing the weathervane after we lost it so many years ago is wonderful.

"We wanted the new weathervane to be the same as the old one we lost, which was a golden cockerel, and we are delighted how Luke Perry has created such an iconic sculpture which will be here forever."

He added: "We are very grateful to the Ironmongers Company in London who donated £5,000 project, to a local family who donated £200 and to everyone who attended our various fundraising concerts, we could not have done this without them.

"After what happened with the damage to the tower and clock we are just so pleased to have replaced what was damaged and replaced the weathervane, which we never really knew what happened to."

The original weathervane was installed in the 1850s and was a well known landmark until is disappeared.

Luke Perry, who has created sculptures of chainmaker Mary MacArthur in Cradley Heath, the Sikh soldier in Smethwick and helped install a replica of Titanic's anchor in Netherton for Channel 4, has a special link to St Peter's Church.

He said: "I was really proud to be asked to create this weathervane because I have family buried in the graveyard, my grandparents are here and I have got a plot for myself too.

"This was a really interesting and unique project because weathervane's are not really made anymore so there is no guides or instructions how to make them spin.

"We had to use its own weight to get it spinning with the wind because there can be no mechanical parts used. But it should be here longer than even humans are around to see it, and I love it can be seen for miles around."

Julian Cox, from Cox's Cranes, helped dangle the weathercock above the 35 metre tower, which James and Luke abseiled down after the job was finished.