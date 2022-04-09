Cradley shooting: Boy, 17, suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries'

The scene of the shooting in Cradley. Photo: SnapperSK.

The teenager was shot at near tennis courts at Homer Hill Recreation Ground, just off Homer Hill Road, at around 7.30pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We have sealed off the area for forensic examination and looking at CCTV.

"There will be extra police officers in the area today as we try to establish the motive for the attack.

"The teenager was with friends and we have spoken to them, but we are keen to hear from anyone else who saw what happened and can help us trace the offenders.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website - west-midlands.police.uk - or by calling 101 quoting log 3446 of 8/4."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

