New digital service aims to help support people following funerals

Vines Funerals, which is based in Coseley, has become the first funeral directors in the UK to offer Grief Support Hub, a free online-based resource to support its clients.

The new firm of funeral directors is looking to break the mould by recognising those who are left behind after a death often need ongoing bereavement support long after the funeral has taken place.

Created by Grief Specialists CIC, a social enterprise dedicated to offering immediate professional bereavement support, Grief Support Hub now forms part of Vines Funeral’s service.

As well as short guides filled with useful information about what to expect, how to cope, and how to exercise self care, it also connects people with trained grief professionals.

Through Grief Specialists, Vines Funerals can also provide a level of financial assistance for those who need one-to-one sessions who wouldn’t normally be able to access private care.

Richard Vines of Vines Funerals said: “We are keen to do things differently.

"Having worked in the profession for a couple of decades, and following in my father’s footsteps who also worked in the profession for over 40 years, I have learned that the funeral is just the beginning for those who have been left behind.

"We understand the unique significance of each individual life, and we are here to support families who are grieving.”

Maria Bailey, director of Grief Specialists CIC said: “Our goal is to help Vines Funerals to deliver exceptional after-care to grieving families.

"We have designed the Grief Support Hub to make a lasting difference in the lives of their clients. It has been set up as part of Vines Funerals’ website, and clients receive email prompts to help them at what can be a difficult and distressing time.”

To find out more, go to vinesfunerals.co.uk