Church prepares to help public celebrate Christmas with festive hampers

In looking to spread the true meaning of Christmas, New Hope Baptist Church in Coseley have launched a new venture of delivering a complimentary hamper to families in need.

The hampers will provide a full Christmas dinner and breakfast to families across the local area who need a helping hand and have come from donations by the congregation and other community groups.

Alongside this, each family will also be receiving a box of Christmas-themed goodies and games as a gift to help them to enjoy the day.

The initiative by New Hope Baptist Church comes a particularly poignant time as figures by the Office of Health, Improvement and Disparities show 34 per cent of Dudley residents, or around 111,373 people suffered from food insecurity in 2021, with 91 per cent of food banks seeing a rise in users this year.

Davinder Gardner and members of Coseley's renamed New Hope Baptist Church, in Ebenezer Street, are delivering festive hampers to struggling families.

With these figures in mind, the congregation said it felt the need to do their part and bring some Christmas joy to the local community.

Rev. Paul Westwood, minister at New Hope, said: "New Hope Baptist Church, in partnership with The Hope Project Coseley, in the heart of the Black Country, is happy to be assisting families in need this festive season with a food hamper and gifts.

"We are so grateful to all who have contributed to food hampers and provided toys and games, so that those most in need in our community will benefit."

The church is currently working with local bodies and charities to identify the right families,

The hampers will be lovingly assembled and prepared by volunteers and delivered to the door on Saturday, December 23, just in time for the festive season.

To find out more, go to newhopebaptistchurch.co.uk