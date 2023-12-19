Residents back housing plans for empty swimming baths site - but fear traffic issues

Dudley Council gave the green light to the construction of 34 houses on the Peartree Lane plot, accepting a revised plan for cash to provide affordable homes.

The plot of land, which housed the now demolished Coseley Swimming Baths, has been unused for nearly 20 years, leading councillors to accept plans to develop the site into housing.

Talking to the Express & Star, Tracey Harris, 54, a resident of the area, said: "I don't really have an issue with the plans. It's been derelict for years.

"My worry is that it might bring more traffic into the area, it's a bit hard to park at night-time as it is. But it's better to use the area isn't it."

The plans were first submitted in 2022 and included four affordable homes and a contribution to education in the area, but after the increase in costs, councillors were asked to consider a new deal.