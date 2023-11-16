Man taken to hospital on blue lights after two-car crash in Coseley

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the collision on Clifton Street, Coseley, at around 8.25am on Thursday morning.

The driver of the first car involved in the crash, a man, was conveyed to hospital following concerns by paramedics that he had suffered a medical event at the wheel.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 8.25am to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Clifton Street in Coseley, Bilston.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the first car who is believed to have suffered a medical event at the wheel.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment. The driver of the second car did not require assessment from ambulance staff."