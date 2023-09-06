Coseley man draws on experiences as boy in India for new book

Harjinder Singh Khalsi from Coseley with his book The Wonderful Life of Ajay

It is a first venture into being an author for Harjinder Singh Khalsi, aged 73, who came to England from India in 1965.

The book, called 'The Wonderful Life of Ajay,' tells the story of a boy who spends 14 happy years living in his Indian village, enjoying his childhood, helping his mother and grandfather, playing under the moonlight with his friends and getting up to all sorts of mischief.

He then goes to England to live with his father, who has already been there for two years.

In real life, Harjinder worked as a machinist and CNC Technician after settling in the West Midlands, but regularly visits India where the family keep land and a home.

He said: "This is certainly my home now, as it is for my children and their families, but I have great memories of growing up in India in my early years so thought I would put pen to paper and write a story loosely based on those experiences.

"I enjoyed writing the book and would say you are never too old to do that. I have had a great life both in India and of course the UK and I hope the book reflects that."