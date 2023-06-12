Appeal for witnesses after 79-year-old man killed in Coseley lorry crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 79-year-old man was killed on Birmingham New Road in Coseley after being struck by a lorry.

The 79-year-old man was hit by a lorry and sadly died last Thursday.
Officers were called at just before 9.40am last Thursday following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the main road near Roseville.

An elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver is assisting police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have specially trained officers who are supporting the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we urge witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact us.

"You can do this via 101, quoting log number 1175 of 8/6/23, or email SCIU – sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."

