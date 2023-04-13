Plans to demolish Red Cow pub submitted to Dudley Council

The Edge Street pub, which is no longer trading, will be replaced by five new homes.
The architect's statement said: "The proposal is for the demolition of the existing Public house and erection of one detached dwelling with two sets of semi-detached houses with a total of 5 dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping.
"The proposed units have been sized and arranged to meet planning guidelines and would aesthetically stitch the street scene together. The proposal will regenerate the land and provide much needed family dwellings to the area."