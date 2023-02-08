Black Country's infamous 'swooping owl' not sighted in a week as concerns grow

An owl

The Canadian great-horned bird has been loose in the Sedgley area since September of last year – with many claiming to have been attacked by the creature.

But now residents have expressed their concerns on Facebook page 'Sedgley and Coseley (past and present)' with the owl not having been seen since last week.

One woman said this is "really out of character" for the owl and she is "really concerned for her safety and wellbeing".

Another woman added: "She is beautiful, it's such a shame people can't leave nature at its best."