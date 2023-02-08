Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country's infamous 'swooping owl' not sighted in a week as concerns grow

By Isabelle ParkinCoseleyPublished: Comments

Sights of an "infamous" owl in the Black Country have dwindled according to residents as concerns grow.

An owl
An owl

The Canadian great-horned bird has been loose in the Sedgley area since September of last year – with many claiming to have been attacked by the creature.

But now residents have expressed their concerns on Facebook page 'Sedgley and Coseley (past and present)' with the owl not having been seen since last week.

One woman said this is "really out of character" for the owl and she is "really concerned for her safety and wellbeing".

Another woman added: "She is beautiful, it's such a shame people can't leave nature at its best."

The Express & Star has contacted the RSPCA for comment, who said they have "not been involved" in capturing the owl.

Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Sedgley
Environment
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News