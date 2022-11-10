Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus services diverted and major route blocked in Coseley due to a shed load

By Sunil MiddaCoseleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Bus services heading northbound on the Birmingham New Road have been disrupted due to a shed load.

NX Bus
NX Bus

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter that the Service 8 and X8 bus services were being diverted via Vicarage Road, Mason Street and Birmingham New Road – towards Wolverhampton only.

The disruption was northbound towards Wolverhampton only at Mason Street, Coseley.

Travellers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys due to the disruption.

Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News