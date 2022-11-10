Bus services diverted and major route blocked in Coseley due to a shed load

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter that the Service 8 and X8 bus services were being diverted via Vicarage Road, Mason Street and Birmingham New Road – towards Wolverhampton only.
The disruption was northbound towards Wolverhampton only at Mason Street, Coseley.
Travellers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys due to the disruption.
⚠️Service Disruption Update⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 10, 2022
Birmingham New Road northbound at Mason Street #Coseley is currently blocked due to a shed load.
Service 8 & X8 are on diversion via Vicarage Rd, Mason St & Birmingham New Rd - Towards Wolverhampton ONLY.
Please allow extra time for your journeys.