It offers fashion and sports brands including Adidas, HOKA, Dr Martens and BIRKENSTOCK.

There is also a selection of accessories, created by its in-house design team and global brand partnerships.

OFFICE has opened between M&S and LUSH on the Lower Mall.

It joins Merry Hill’s extensive line-up of footwear retailers including schuh and schuh Kids, both of which opened last year, and existing household names such as Deichmann, Skechers, Foot Locker, Clarks, and Footasylum.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager, said: “We’re excited to share the news that leading fashion footwear specialist, OFFICE, has returned to Merry Hill – providing our visitors with leading brands to suit every occasion and lifestyle.

“The new store is the third brand this month who have returned to the centre. Their arrival adds to the strong fashion offering here and follows investment from H&M in a bigger and more sustainable store at the centre, larger stores for Phase Eight and Hobbs, alongside existing brands such as Kurt Geiger, Mango, Dune London, River Island and flagship stores from Next, M&S and Primark.”

Wagamama, Hollywood Bowl, Ask Italian, Wingstop and Black Sheep Coffee have also moved into the centre’s emerging leisure quarter.