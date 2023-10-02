Residents talk of dangerous road and sadness at death of woman

The tributes were left near the site of the crossing where the incident happened

The scene at the A4036 Thorns Road in Quarry Bank on Monday morning was a familiar one, with traffic flowing in both directions past the entrance to Merry Hill, Stevens Park and on the road down towards Lye and Hagley.

However, it had been the site of an accident on Friday evening, where a woman in her 20s on a pedestrian crossing had been struck by a car and, despite the best efforts of ambulance crews, died at the scene.

A few floral tributes had been left on railings next to the scene of the collision, which saw the road closed throughout the night while the serious collision investigation team carried out their investigation.

It's not the first time that someone has died after being struck by a car on that stretch of road, which runs past Merry Hill and out towards Lye and Halesowen.

In August 2021, 50-year-old Ion Baronescu died after being struck by a Mercedes, while 15-year-old Ruby Davies died three days after being hit by a car in November last year.

Residents living nearby said they felt the road was dangerous and despite the speed limit of 30 miles per hour and a number of speed cameras, people were still speeding, with at least one person saying it felt like a race track.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she wasn't surprised to hear about the death of the girl, saying that the road was dangerous and mentioning a petition by residents to slow the road down.

She said: "I can't say I'm all that surprised because the speed some of these people drive around here, coming down that road, is ridiculous at times and it's meant to be a 30, but people are coming down a lot quicker than that.

"Sadly, you've got to think the girl had no chance when the car hit her and we are doing what we can to slow cars down and put the speed limit down through a petition as you see people driving far too fast."

Another woman, who asked not to be named, said she would support any measures to make the road safer.

She said: "I didn't see the accident myself, but I did see the police cordoning off the area later and I've just heard about the girl.

"I just think it's a very dangerous road as people do drive up and down it very quickly, so I would support any efforts to try and make the road safer."

Four floral tributes were left on a set of railings on Thorns Road

A man living nearby also said the road was dangerous, claiming that he had seen drivers racing along that stretch of road, and said the people involved in the crash would live with the memory forever.

He said: "I've seen a few people driving down here and they'll drive like lunatics, racing each other at 60 miles an hour and then slowing down as they get to the speed cameras.

"Thing is, I would support any effort to slow the road down, although I don't know what else you can do apart from speed bumps or making it a 20.

"I've heard there were three people involved and while there was only one driver, their lives are blighted now with what has happened."

A woman living near the crossing said she had seen the aftermath, with lots of people crowding around to help the woman and said she felt like the road was a death trap.

She said: "My neighbour called over to tell me there had been an accident and that someone needs help, so I came out to see what had happened and there were loads of people surrounding her, then loads of police and ambulances.

"The road is horrible and feels like a death trap, especially at night as you get so many people racing up and down and I know that people have been asked to sign a petition around safety precautions, which I might as I don't always feel comfortable walking up with my kids.

"I feel really bad for her family as it seems like they were told about the accident on social media because there were people all over filming it, which was awful and I just feel bad for her family."

A man suspected of being at the wheel of a car that struck and killed a woman on Friday night has been bailed by police.

Following the collision an 18-year-old motorist suspected of leaving the scene in a vehicle was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

West Midlands Police on Sunday said no charges had yet been laid and the man had been released police bail pending further inquiries.