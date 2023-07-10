Singer celebrates community of Brierley Hill

Dan Whitehouose, at back with guitar, at St Michael's Church Songbook session

Dan's song book is a collection of stories in song celebrating the town's heritage.

He was at the recent Great Big Green Week events in the town, with a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by him and members of the local community and this week, he was again leading a workshop with local people on updating his song book at St Michael's Church in Brierley Hill.

Previously, budding songwriters attended the first two days of Dan's workshops at St Mary’s Church on the High Street – and the first song they wrote is called ‘The Sun Always Shines On Brierley Hill’! a story about one participant’s love of a pint of ale at the end of a long working day.

Dan, who is from Wolverhampton, added: "We also unearthed a poem from Samuel Paskin from 1852 called ‘The Pubs of Brettell Lane’ and set this to music, adding our own sing a-long chorus.

"In the poem they call a pint of beer ‘a pint of Wobble’ and pubs are referred to as Wobble shops! One participant commented: “I’ve learned so much I didn’t know about my own town”

Dan was one of the stars at the final event held at Hawbush Community Gardens on June 18 which brought the curtain down on nearly two weeks of activities.

Dan is now looking forward to the two concerts which are part of National Heritage Week in September

He added: "On Tuesday September 12, we are performing at the Brierley Hill market on the High Street at midday, and then the next day, Wednesday September 13 in the evening at 7pm at St Michael’s Church – part of. Hope you can make it!"