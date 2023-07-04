Brierley Hill residents hitting the airwaves

Brierley Hill High Street. Photo: Google.

Led by Workshop24, Radio Public Library will host a number of projects over the next few weeks at Brierley Hill Library, culminating with, as the project name suggests, a radio broadcast and an exhibition to showcase all of the workshops.

It highlights its work with a regular broadcast on Resonance FM.

Facilitated by social artists Helen Garbett and Bill Laybourne and architect Juliet Sakyi-Ansah, Radio Public Library brings together local artists and residents to explore the significance of the public library in the life and heritage of Brierley Hill.

Brierley Hill residents will be taking part in up to six workshops which will illuminate, through a range of creative methods, people's memories and relationship with the library over time, the fabric of the library, its history, present and possible future use.

The first, on July 1, was a free tiny book-making workshop at the library, which is temporarily housed at St Michael's Church, with others to be announced imminently.

Brierley Hill Library the library is temporarily housed at St Michael's Church. Photo: Google.

Radio Public Library comes out of its long-term interest in and commitment to the local area and in particular Brierley Hill.

It began in 2019 with the Curiosity Club project and continued with its work at Hawbush Community Gardens in 2021.

Radio Public Library is an artist collective an artist-led not for profit community interest company (CIC) based in Amblecote.

It works collaboratively with other artists and local people to explore the life of Brierley Hill Library.

The project was commissioned by Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone programme led by Heritage England.