Brierley Hill student's pedal power raises £400 for charity

Zach Messinger

Thorns Collegiate Academy student Zach Messinger, completed 40 miles of cycling to raise £400 for Canine Partners as part of his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Zach cycled five and a half hours along the canal towpath to the river at Stourport-on-Severn and back last summer.

Now his hard work and dedication has paid off after he raised a final figure of £400 for the charity, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs.

These life-changing companions provide their partners with greater independence and improved quality of life, offering security and practical help with everyday tasks. They also offer psychological and social benefits such as increased confidence, social interaction and self-esteem for individuals.

A Year 10 student at the Stockwell Avenue school, Zach said at the time of his ride: “I first got into cycling during lockdown when I went out on bike rides along the canal towpaths with my family.

"We usually ride around 20 miles but for my sponsored cycle ride I wanted to push myself so I decided to double this distance and ride further than I have before.”

Canine Partners relies on donations and legacies to help fund its life-transforming partnerships, including the selection and training of service dogs. Zach’s contribution will help make a massive difference to those in need.