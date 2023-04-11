Notification Settings

Budding archers being offered a chance to aim for gold at venue in Brierley Hill

By Bill McCarthyBrierley Hill

Budding archers are being offered a chance to aim for gold at a venue in Brierley Hill, and avoid falling foul of an ancient law.

Arena Combat Archery says it is offering a team sport which is new to the UK and similar to paintball but with bows and arrows
Arena Combat Archery says it is offering a team sport which is new to the UK and similar to paintball but with bows and arrows.

Apparently, the ancient law back to Henry VIII, states that every Englishman over the age of 14 has a legal obligation to do two hours a week longbow training every week.

The centre, at 106a Little Cottage Street, says it can offer that in a fun way, after all, who doesn't want to shoot their mates or their boss?

Run by Marcus Green, the activity is safe, with arrows specially designed with a foam tip so that they do not hurt when they hit you.

You will feel the arrow hit you but it won’t hurt and won’t leave any bruises, unlike paintball.

The venue suggests the activity is not suitable for those under 10, but there is no upper age limit,

The only thing you need is a sensible pair of shoes, and it is recommended to play in trainers.

Everything else you need is provided by the venue.

For information contact the venue on 01384 465530 or email info@arenacombatarchery.co.uk

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

