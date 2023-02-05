Brierley Hill retaining wall finally being fixed after 10 year wait

Councillor Adam Davies and campaigner Wayne Little

Work to reconstruct the retaining wall on Church Street is underway to replace eyesore blocks and allow access to Lawyers Field.

New vehicle restraint and pedestrian protection infrastructure will also be installed to ensure the safety of the public using the field below.

Once the works are complete, the walkways leading down from Church Street to Lawyers Field and through to Delph Road will also be reopened after being closed off and blocked by temporary concrete blocks since 2013.

Brierley Hill Councillor Adam Davies has been pushing for the “long overdue” works since he was elected in 2021.

Councillor Davies said: "Residents told me how much they missed having this access to the field, and that they were fed up with no-one doing anything about this eyesore of concrete blocks blighting Church Street – especially as it is the main road into Brierley Hill from the Amblecote and Wordsley end of our ward.

"That’s why this was one of the first big infrastructure projects I began to push for when I was first elected in 2021, so it’s absolutely brilliant to see the works finally get underway."

Wayne Little, newly retired fire fighter and community campaigner in Brierley Hill ward, said: "Access to our greenspaces is so important – particularly for children and families. Having this access back, and the prominent visual improvement it will have from Church Street is a real positive."