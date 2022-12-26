Road closures and restrictions planned for Brierley Hill for nearly two years from January

Major roadworks will start early January

Dudley Council chiefs selected Brierley Hill to undergo the £5 million refurbishment from January 9 with the major work estimated to run until winter 2024.

It will start up on the Market Hall side of the High Street, moving to the opposite side in the second phase of the project with a string of improvements planned.

A dozen roads will be temporarily closed under the scheme, including High Street from Venture Way to Level Street, Bell Street South from High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac, Talbot Street from Albion Street to High Street, Albion Street from Moor Street to Talbot Street, Pearson Street from High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac and Cottage Street from High Street for its entire length to the end of the cul-de-sac.

Meanwhile Little Cottage Street from Venture Way for the entire length, Mill Street from High Street to Venture Way, Moor Street from High Street to Fenton Street, Level Street from Venture Way to Bank Street, Bank Street from Victoria Street to High Street, and Dudley Road from High Street to Venture Way will all be temporarily closed.

Other changes would see High Street made one way from the Bank Street intersection to the Venture Way intersection with the flow of traffic heading towards Dudley. The bus lane from Venture Way to Level Street will be suspended.

Further restrictions will see the banning of left and right turns – including from Venture Way into Mill Street and High Street, on the High Street into Bank Street, from Level Street into High Street, Bank Street into High Street and High Street into Church Street.

And the restriction will apply from Church Street into High Street, Mill Street into High Street, Moor Street into High Street and Dudley Road into Bank Street.

Meanwhile current bans such as the left turn from Mill Street into Venture Way will be lifted, alongside Venture Way's left turn into Dudley Road, High Street's right turn into Talbot Street, and Talbot Street's left turn into High Street.

Council chiefs said at the time the project will make the area "a better place to live, shop and walk" and it was something residents and businesses told the authority they wanted.

"Clearly with such a major project some inconvenience is going to be unavoidable," Councillor Simon Phipps, who has recently stood down as regeneration boss, said.

"What I can promise is we will be doing all we can to minimise disruption where possible. We consulted with residents and businesses on our plans, and have updated them where possible and appropriate to reflect the feedback we received."