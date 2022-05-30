Black Country Duck Race makes a splash over the weekend

The Black Country Duck Race raised money for the Mary Stevens Hospice. Pictured: James Alma.

On Sunday, 800 rubber ducks took to the canal at the Tenth Lock Pub in Brierley Hill to compete in the annual Black Country Duck Race.

With hundreds attending to watch the rubber ducks race, this was a day filled with fun and fundraising to support The Mary Stevens Hospice.

Before the race there was a free family fun day at the Tenth Lock, with live music throughout the day from King Tom DJ, Mick Brigade, Bhangra Smash Up and other performers.

The fun day included mascots and princesses and a BBQ was enjoyed by many who attended on the day.

Supporters shouted and screamed to see the ducks across the finish line, but there could only be one winner.

The lucky winner took home a £100 cash prize and was awarded the coveted Mick Bailey Memorial Trophy.

All ducks in the corporate duck race had been decorated to reflect the company that had entered them, the first place in this race was claimed by Executive & Training Consultancy Ltd.

Following the Duck Race, the Hospice took to the stage and ran a grand charity auction, with supporters bidding on various items from West Midlands Safari Park tickets to a huge Bathams hamper, boosting their fundraising total for the day.

Canalside Tackle sponsored The Black Country Duck Race and Taylors Estate Agents sponsored the Corporate Duck Race, meaning every penny raised could be donated to the Hospice.

The Mary Stevens Hospice provide care to families and patients battling the impact of life-limiting illnesses in the Black Country and Dudley Borough and it is fundraising events such as these that help the Hospice ensure that they are able to continue to care for their and families when they need it the most.

Amanda Bowen, head of fundraising and lottery at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: “After the last few years, we were delighted to see so many people join in with the return of the Duck Race and support the Hospice at the same time.

“It was wonderful to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as the ducks entered the water, and we can’t thank our community enough for turning out in force to help us raise funds so that we can continue to provide our vital services now and in the future. Without them and the continued support of local businesses, we would be unable to reach the £3.5 million we need to raise each year.”

Robert Cockburn, from Canalside Tackle, the sponsor of the Duck Race, said: “We are strong supporters of the Hospice and have been for many years after the Hospice cared for my father, Mick, in his final days.

“We are a local family with ties to the area and we found our love for the outdoors, the water and our community through the influence of Mick. He is missed and loved by our family and it is our pleasure to sponsor the Duck Race to support the work of the Hospice.”