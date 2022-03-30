Notification Settings

Dudley South MP Mike Wood urges constituents to back church Ukraine Appeal

By Adam SmithBrierley HillPublished:

Dudley South MP Mike Wood is urging his constituents to donate goods for the Ukraine Appeal through a Brierley Hill church.

Mike Wood MP
The MP has been helping sort out donations at Albion Street church to be sent to the wartorn country.

He said: "Donations have been flooding in to the Albion Street Church Aid for Ukraine Appeal but they still need more.

"Children's nappies, sleeping bags and helping hands to go through donations are what the appeal now need most, but the following items will still be appreciated female hygiene products, wet wipes, all toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste, warm clothing, blankets, boots and shoes, children's colouring books and non-perishable foods.

Donations can be dropped in at The Storehouse, 18 Albion St, Brierley Hill, from 8:30am till 2:30pm Wednesday to Friday each week.

He said: "Thank you to the Albion Street Church / Storehouse team for bringing this fantastic appeal together, and to the many local people and businesses who have so generously made donations."

