Dudley South MP Mike Wood urges constituents to back church Ukraine Appeal

Mike Wood MP

The MP has been helping sort out donations at Albion Street church to be sent to the wartorn country.

He said: "Donations have been flooding in to the Albion Street Church Aid for Ukraine Appeal but they still need more.

"Children's nappies, sleeping bags and helping hands to go through donations are what the appeal now need most, but the following items will still be appreciated female hygiene products, wet wipes, all toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste, warm clothing, blankets, boots and shoes, children's colouring books and non-perishable foods.

Donations can be dropped in at The Storehouse, 18 Albion St, Brierley Hill, from 8:30am till 2:30pm Wednesday to Friday each week.