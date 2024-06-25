Duo appear at crown court over death of Dudley father

Mohammed Osman Khan, 45, was found seriously injured at a property in Buffery Road just after 2pm on Friday and died at the scene.

Annib Khan, aged 29, of New Road Netherton is charged with murder and Zayn Khan, aged 21, of Warrens Hall Road, Dudley was charged with affray over the incident.

Both appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

Their cases have been adjourned until August 7 for a plea and direction hearing.