Man charged with drug, knife and driving offences following police chase

Andrew Reeves, of Lower Gornal, has been charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and possession of a knife in a public place after an incident involving officers briefly pursuing a vehicle with suspected cloned registration plates on Monday evening. .

He has also been charged with driving dangerously, failing to stop, driving licence offences and driving without insurance, relating to the incident which happened in the Russells Hall area of Dudley.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We spotted a suspected cloned vehicle, which after failing to stop and following a brief pursuit, crashed in the Russells Hall area.

"Fortunately, no one was injured but the occupants of the vehicle, three men all aged 19, were detained. Following a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a knife, cash, a quantity of cannabis and a set of scales."

The 19-year-old has been bailed to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on June 18.