Warning to drivers issued after drinking driving conviction

Dudley Police said it had pulled over a driver on March 11 and after the driver had blown 80 in custody, when the legal limit is 35, they had been reported to court.

The force said that the driver had been seen at court recently and had received an 18 month disqualification and more than £400 in fines and warned people to not drink and drive.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "DC3 have had results for a drink driver they arrested on the 11/03/2024.

"After blowing 80 at custody, the driver was reported. The legal limit is 35.

"At court, the driver received an 18 month disqualification, and more than £400 in fines.

"Don't drink and drive."