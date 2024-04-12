Next step in journey for worshippers as they become lay ministers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 11 people from parishes across the Greater Dudley Deanery were presented with certificates to mark the completion of their course to become Authorised Lay Ministers (ALMs) as Worship Leaders.

They were given their certificates by the Bishop of Dudley, Rt. Rev. Martin Gorick in a special service at St Michael’s Church in Brierley Hill on Thursday, which was planned and led by the candidates themselves.

During the service, two of those becoming ALMs interviewed the bishop, implementing one of the suggestions from the course on different ways to use the sermon slot.

He was asked questions reflecting on the readings during the service as well as on the general theme of Easter with the interviewers touching on subjects from the Life of Brian to whether the Bishop ever experiences fears and doubts and where he prays.

The ALM Worship Leaders course was completed across eight sessions starting last October.

Candidates came from churches across the deanery with a variety of different traditions.

They were led in their discussions by the Rev. David Hoskin, Rev. Sarah Roberts-Malpass and Licensed Lay Minister, Melissa Rose.

Jenny Houghton from Christ Church in Quarry Bank said: “It was a very interesting course and really good to chat together about faith as we learnt how services of worship were put together.

The bishop lead a service which was planned by the candidates

"I’ll be using what I’ve learnt as I lead our Café Church multigenerational, discussion-based service and am looking forward to working alongside the rest of the ministry team, particularly with children’s worship and developing a youth congregation.”

Ian Lovejoy from St Thomas’ Church in Stourbridge said: “It was an extremely good course and very useful.

"As a result I’m hoping to get more involved in my church, but I’m not yet sure what that will look like.”

Helen Moren from St Mary’s Church in Kingswinford said: “The course was really good, thought-provoking and well led.

"We were given plenty of opportunities to develop our own thoughts and beliefs.

"As Churchwarden I’ve had to step in and lead services from time to time when the leader has been unwell, so I put myself forward for this course following encouragement from other ALMs.

"I’m leading my first service later this month and am looking forward to being part of the team and going onto the rota to lead Morning Prayer more regularly.

"I am also one of the leaders of our Mainly Music toddler group.”

To find out more about becoming a lay minister, go to cofe-worcester.org.uk/alm/