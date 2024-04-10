Revealed: Pothole repair and road resurfacing projects in region thanks to re-allocated HS2 funding

Last November, the Government announced £8.3 billion investment to tackle badly surfaced roads and pothole ridden streets across England, with the West Midlands receiving £910 million over an 11 year period.

Councils in the West Midlands have already been paid over £15 million to get on with the work and deliver improvements, with another £15 million following this financial year.

As a condition of this funding, and to make sure money is being spent on pothole repairs, local authorities are required to publish a two year plan detailing exactly which roads will benefit.

Today, the Department for Transport has revealed that local authorities have responded to the department’s survey request to set out their plans.

In Dudley, this financial year, pothole repairs will be carried out to 2,200sq m of roads borough wide.

Carriageway resurfacing schemes are planned in Valley Road; Maslin Drive; Kipling Avenue; Rowan Crescent; Old Meeting Road; Wagstaff Close; Blowers Green Crescent; Field Road; Elizabeth Grove; Ballard Crescent; Redruth Close; Camden Way; Park Lane; Little John Street; Bath Meadow; Newfield Lane; Drew Crescent; Kingsdene Avenue and Linden Drive.