Man charged over 2021 murder of Dudley father and taxi boss Haroon Zeb

Sikander Ali, aged 27, from Park Head Road, Dudley, was arrested yesterday in the long-running investigation into the murder of Dudley taxi boss Haroon Zeb.

The popular father was shot dead outside his home in Queen's Cross three years ago as part of a bitter family feud which has led to deaths and long prison sentences.

He died hours after being shot on January 31, 2021.

Ali is due to appear before Wolverhampton magistrates' today charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two other men have previously been convicted of Mr Zeb's murder, and a third convicted of manslaughter.

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley, and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, were convicted of murdering Mr Zeb last year, and were handed life sentences.

Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 23, of Brook Street, Dudley was convicted of manslaughter concerning the killing, and was sent down for 15 years.

Family man Haroon Zeb was not directly involved in the war between the family groups but was targeted in revenge for another attack.