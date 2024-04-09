'I will not rest until Crooked House is rebuilt,' says mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Street called into the Queen's Head in Stourbridge to launch his campaign to protect the region's heritage.

The pub in Enville Street is among those which have been added to the list of heritage pubs launched in the wake of the unlawful demolition of the Crooked House in August last year.

The owner of the Crooked House, ATE Farms Ltd, has been ordered to rebuild the pub within three years, but has since lodged an appeal which will be heard on July 23.

Mr Street said: “I will not rest until the Crooked House is rebuilt, and I will back the campaigners fighting for its reconstruction all the way.

“Pubs have always been a key part of the cultural life of in the West Midlands, with so many of them playing an important role in their communities, and in our history too."

Mr Street launched the 'List Your Local' campaign in partnership with the Campaign for Real Ale, which will see the creation of a list of pubs deemed to be of historical importance.

Mr Street used the visit to launch his plan to protect the region's heritage.

He said his priorities would include using new transport links to open up heritage sites, such as the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley Zoo, to more visitors.

He said he would also explore the possibility of the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and its collections becoming a National Museum, supported by national funding.

He said he would also look at the use of compulsory purchase powers to ensure priority projects went ahead, even where the local council did not have the resources to do so.

He said expertise and support would be offered to groups seeking to restore or protect historic buildings.

Mr Street said: "It was great to see the Queen’s Head added to our list, along with the Duke William, because historic pubs like this are so important.

"What happened to the Crooked House was a wake-up call about our cherished heritage across the region – that’s why I launched the List Your Local scheme, working with the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra)."

Mr Street said only last month the Crown Hotel in Birmingham, which played a central role in the birth of Heavy Metal, was given grade II-listed status after an outcry over its future.

"This stuff really matters to people, and rightly so – these are places and landmarks that tell our story," he said.

“That’s why I want to see dozens more pubs included on our list, so that they can be forwarded to Historic England and be considered for heritage status.

“But it’s not just about pubs, it’s about protecting heritage of all kinds, from swimming baths to town halls to cinemas."