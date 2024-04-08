Watch: Work progressing to demolish Dudley Bus Station in £24m transport interchange plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bus station closed in January, marking the start of a 18 month project set for completion in 2025.

Work to demolish the site has since been underway, with a transport hub to stand in its place featuring a new metro stop.

It forms part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension which, upon the announcement of the project, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said aims to "better connect" the people of Dudley to job and leisure opportunities across the region.

New aerial photos show how work to overhaul the bus station is progressing.

The blue bus terminals still stand at the site Aerial pictures show how work to demolish Dudley Bus Station is progressing

Several large diggers could be seen at the site on Friday along with large piles of rubble.

The blue terminals at the bus station are however still standing among an otherwise vacant site.

The project is being led by TfWM which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), in partnership with Dudley Council.

Funding for the interchange was awarded to the WMCA by the Department for Transport via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The work is being carried out alongside the development of phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension which is being delivered for TfWM by Midland Metro Alliance.