Most popular baby names for the Black Country: Will Muhammad and Olivia still be at the top of the list?
The most popular baby names currently being picked by expectant mums and dads in the Black Country are due to be made public this month.
When data was last revealed almost two years ago Muhammad turned out to be the favourite for boys in this region and Olivia for girls according to the Office of National Statistics(ONS).
The information related to 2021 birth registrations.
At the time of 667 Muhammads across the West Midlands, 55 were registered in Sandwell, 38 in Walsall, 28 in Dudley, 13 in Wolverhampton and three in Wyre Forest. Second on the list was Noah with 447 - with 34 registered in Sandwell, 27 in Walsall, 25 in Dudley, 17 in Wolverhampton and nine in Wyre Forest.