Dudley entertainment quarter scheme gets under way

The Dudley entertainment quarter scheme is a part of Dudley Council’s regeneration vision for the town centre.

Hush Property Developments is renovating and repurposing the town's former museum and art gallery, the Old Glasshouse restaurant, and a neighbouring office block.

It will result in an exciting new leisure offer in Stone Street Square, which is expected to attract more people into the town while boosting night-time economy.

The Grade II-listed former museum and art gallery is being repurposed as a hospitality and leisure venue, with food and drink, indoor cricket and mini-golf, laser tag, and escape rooms to be on offer.

It will also house a Duncan Edwards collection, where people will be able to see prised memorabilia from the legendary footballer’s life.

The Old Glasshouse restaurant in Priory Street has already reopened as a popular sports bar as part of the project and the adjoining office block is being converted into a boutique hotel.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “We are delighted to see work the renovation and repurposing work get under way at the former museum and art gallery building.

“The Dudley entertainment quarter will be a fantastic addition to Dudley town centre’s regeneration programme and people will be pleased to see how the work is retaining and enhancing some of the original features of two historic buildings.

"With so many of our other projects taking shape this is a great time to invest in Dudley, the entertainment quarter will offer a welcome boost to the town’s night-time economy while creating 40 new jobs.”

Hayley Andrews, co-director of Hush Property Developments – part of the HP Group, said: “We're thrilled to begin the transformation in the Dudley entertainment quarter, showcasing our commitment to the town's revitalisation. Our efforts go beyond the investments and renovations; they represent our belief in Dudley's bright future.

“This project is close to our hearts, blending our enthusiasm for development with a genuine affection for the town's heritage, and owning a piece of it is a real honour.

"We're not just business owners; we're part of the Dudley community, committed to breathing new life into it.

“Our ambition is to create vibrant, engaging spaces that everyone can enjoy, injecting life and energy into the town centre.

"By creating new attractions in the heart of the Black Country the town's appeal is being enhanced and together, we're building something special; blending our professional dedication with a personal touch, all in the spirit of celebrating and elevating Dudley and its community.”