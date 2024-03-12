Express & Star
Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after car found abandoned in Brierley Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary by Brierley Hill Police after a car he was believed to be driving was found abandoned.

By Paul Jenkins
The car which was found abandoned in Brierley Hill

Officers on patrol in the area saw a car which had been stolen earlier in the day in a car key burglary. The driver failed to stop and officers located him during a search of the area and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

The car has since been recovered.

