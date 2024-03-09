Heard of James Whale? Well, he started out as a Black Country cobbler but ditched that to become the man responsible for the original movies of Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein in the 1930s.

James Whale was a notable filmmaker who hailed from our very own Dudley. His life is documented by extracts from the British Newspaper Archives

Newspaper archives also reveal much about his colourful life, which started with humble beginnings as a cobbler in Dudley, to being captured and becoming a prisoner of war – and later sparking years of "mystery" surrounding his untimely death in a swimming pool at his Pacific Palisades home.

His life proved to be far from mundane, but neither was his death. For more than two decades, fans of the cinematic father wondered if he was the victim of foul play. It turns out he wasn't though – a suicide note was released decades later by his former partner, lover and lifelong friend David Lewis.

Keen historian and self-professed 'history influencer' Sarah Haywood, who works as a teaching assistant at Brierley Hill Primary School, has been researching Whale's colourful life and shared her finds from the British Newspaper Archives with Express & Star readers.

Born July 22, 1889, the sixth of seven children to blast furnaceman William Whale and his wife Sarah, a nurse. He attended Kates Hill Board School, Baylies School in Tower Street, and finally Blue Coat School before leaving to become a cobbler.

Mum-of-two Sarah said: "This week I've been researching another local legend of Dudley, James Whale. He was quite the character.

"Whale was unquestionably one of Hollywood’s all-time greatest film directors and he was actually the son of a foundry worker from the Black Country."

Speaking on his filmwork, he once said: "I do not doubt that when Dudley people see the film they will recognize some of these types". His loyalty with his Black Country roots remained strong – and he once even returned for a three-month holiday away from all the Hollywood excitement.

Interestingly, his mother never watched Frankenstein after her famous son warned her that the film would be "too frightening".

From Dudley Cobbler to Hollywood darling

As a young man in Dudley, Whale designed price tags and lettering for his neighbours and local shopkeepers. The money he earned helped pay fees for evening classes at Dudley School of Art, Priory Street - the beautiful building was last used as the old Dudley Museum.

Whale stepped up and volunteered in the armed forces in 1916, climbing the ranks to the second lieutenant in the Worcestershire Regiment.

James's life took a remarkable turn when, unfortunately, in 1917 he was captured while leading a raid and held in a POW camp in Holzminden, Lower Saxony, Germany.

Sarah added: "During the 15 months in the POW camp, James discovered his passion for theatre and began directing and acting in plays with fellow prisoners. The plays were a weekly event, enjoyed by the other prisoners. James would also design costumes with what materials were readily available and cast his creativity by painting stage scenes.

"This experience ignited his creative spark and set him on a path toward becoming a director. James also passed the time away by drawing cartoons of his companions. The cartoons appeared in magazines and newspapers, including a detailed drawing of the dress rehearsals during his time as a prisoner of war. This was published in World Worldwide magazine and the Bystander."

After the war ended he joined Birmingham Repertory Company, and his first stage debut was in Abraham Lincoln.

A news article reported on James's talent in the stage direction of Father Noah, A Mystery of the Ark, which was a successful play at the Savoy, London, and based on the book written by Geoffrey Waitworth. The article read: "Father Noah is being produced by the clever young stage director of the savoy theatre, Mr James Whale."

His success as an actor and stage designer continued.

In 1928, Whale joined the cast of Journey's End alongside a young Laurence Olivier. A review written for the Sphere, in 1928 reported: "It is clear that praise should not be given not only to the players themselves but to Mr James Whale, who produced them."

The production was a huge success, going on to enjoy a run of more than two years in the West End. Whale was then head-hunted to direct a film based on the play, leading to a glittering career in Hollywood.

Whale signed a five-year contract with Universal Studios in 1931. The same year he directs Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff as the Monster, which becomes an instant sensation. Three more horror highly acclaimed horror films followed, The Old Dark House, The Invisible Man, and The Bride of Frankenstein.

His 1937 film The Road Back was heavily altered, under pressure from Nazi Germany which said it portrayed a negative image of the German people. Whale was furious and left Universal.

Whale retired as a film director in 1941, although he attempted a brief comeback in 1950.

He is best known for directing iconic films such as Frankenstein. An archive report said: "James Whale has made a thriller pure and simple and he had undoubtedly succeeded in producing something which will make the average audience flesh creep. There can be no avail about the way in which James Whale has staged his thriller – it is complete with a graveyard, corpses, wonderful electric apparatus and all the accompaniment of sheer horror. Frankenstein is the most fantastic story ever filmed."

Others include Waterloo Bridge (1931), The Old Dark House (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), The Man in the Iron Mask (1939) and the well-loved romantic comedy musical, Show Boat (1936). Sarah added: "All have become classics in their genre."

His 1931 film Frankenstein was so scary that the authorities in Kansas asked for no fewer than 32 cuts to be made. A scene where Frankenstein’s monster drowns a small girl in the lake was considered so distressing that it could not be shown in US cinemas until 1980.

The Bride of Frankenstein starring Elsa Lanchester and Boris Karloff and directed by Dudley born James Whale in 1935.

Heading back to the Black Country for a three-month holiday

James came back to Dudley in 1933, for a three-month holiday. It was at his parents' home in Parkhill Street where James invited a reporter from the Dudley Chronicle into the house. James was said to be relaxed during the interview. The article reports: "No, I've never had a flop, yet" James went on to say during the time he was making a picture he thought of nothing else. "It's hard work, but I love it," he chimed.

James went on the talk of his film production of The Invisible Man – Whale said that although it was produced in Hollywood, practically all the cast, even down to the extras were English. In creating the necessary atmosphere he had recalled his life in Dudley and had introduced many of the types and characteristics which were familiar in Dudley. He said: "I do not doubt that when Dudley people see the film they will recognize some of these types."

Another archive was an interview between James's mother and father and a newspaper reporter, from the Birmingham Weekly Mercury in 1936. He wrote about Mrs Whale telling him the story of James. She said: "When he was a very little boy Jim loved to dress up and act parts. As soon as he came home from school he would go upstairs and dress up in any clothes he could find and then come down and make us laugh.

"He used to get all his friends to dress up too, and they played games of make believe. He loved doing it. He was a funny boy like that. Very early he started to draw and won many, many prizes at the art school."

Mrs Whale was honest with the reporter though. She added: "I never really wanted Jim to go on the stage, but he told me that there were so many nice people on the stage and that there was a great chance to do some good by it."

Mrs Whale told the reporter that almost every week James writes long letters to her, telling her about his latest film and the actors and actresses appearing in it. She added: "I take an interest in his work and always go to see his pictures when they come to Dudley. But I didn't go to see Frankenstein. Jim wrote telling me not to see it as it would frighten me so I didn't."

Mrs Whale remembered when James was reported missing during his time serving for his country.

"For six weeks we didn't know whether he was dead or alive...how he was captured and passed away the time in camp by drawing cartoons of his companions," she added.

'Mystery' surrounding swimming pool death

On May 29, 1957, the lifeless body of director James Whale was found in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home – and for more than two decades, fans of the cinematic father of “Frankenstein” asked: "Was Whale the victim of foul play?"

It took 25 years, and for biographer James Curtis, to publicly reveal the truth behind the filmmaker’s death. In fact, Whale had left a suicide note, citing failing health for the action he was about to take. The notes existence was known only to the director’s closest friends until the mid-1970s, when Curtis began research on a biography.

Curtis was introduced to Whale’s longtime companion, producer David Lewis. Curtis said: “David said at one point, ‘I’ve been approached to do Jimmy’s story before. I’ve never seen anyone who I felt could do it correctly. But if you’d like to try it, and I like what you’ve done, I’ll give you the material for the finish.'"

Lewis approved of Curtis’ work and kept his word, giving him the suicide note. Whale wrote it before throwing his weakened body into the shallow end of his pool. Curtis’ book, “James Whale,” was published in 1982.

Later a film, a fictional telling of Whale's last days was produced featuring Sir Ian McKellen. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and McKellen was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Lynn Redgrave was nominated for best supporting actress.

A sculpture commemorating Whale was installed outside Dudley’s Showcase cinema in September 2001.

Curtis said: “He [Whale] influenced every director that came after him in the [horror] genre, and his films aren’t relics; they’re still effective after 70 years. That’s quite an achievement.”

The note read: "To all I love,

"Do not grieve for me. My nerves are all shot and for the last year I have been in agony day and night—except when I sleep with sleeping pills—and any peace I have by day is when I am drugged by pills.

"I have had a wonderful life but it is over and my nerves get worse and I am afraid they will have to take me away. So please forgive me, all those I love and may God forgive me too, but I cannot bear the agony and it is best for everyone this way. The future is just old age and illness and pain. Goodbye and thank you for all your love. I must have peace and this is the only way.

— Jimmy."

Whale’s ashes were interred in the Columbarium of Memory at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

A newspaper article on his death read: "One of the friends, who found him in the pool, said Mr Whale was fully dressed and had a cut on his forehead, apparently suffered in the fall."

Sarah said: "The cobbler from Dudley rose to become the darling of Hollywood, before tragically taking his own life in his swimming pool. He was another true Black Country legend.

"James's vision and storytelling brought life to the big screen, captivating audiences with his atmospheric portrayal. His contribution to cinema, particularly in the horror genre, has left a lasting impact and continues to inspire filmmakers to this day."

