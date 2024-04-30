Concerns over travellers using green spaces in Dudley resurface as group is moved on

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Caravans were stationed in Priory Park, close to Dudley town centre on Monday despite a ban issued last year on travellers setting up camp at unauthorised areas including green spaces throughout the borough.

The caravans moved around Dudley last year. They first stationed on Priory Park but then moved towards Dudley Zoo car park and Buffery Park before Dudley North MP Marco Longhi took the issue up with Dudley Council, which issued the ban in June.

The travellers were moved on Monday and asked to use a transit site set up to accommodate them and similar groups.

Mr Longhi said: "Our park and green spaces are there to be used for leisure purposes by the local community and a traveller encampment on the park is inappropriate. I went straight to the top and raised this with Dudley Council and won't be afraid to do so again.

"The group on Monday didn't move to the transit site but have moved on, which raises concerns about where they will end up but at least we now have the powers in place to enforce an order."

Kathryn Jones, director of housing at Dudley Council, said: “Our officers and the police acted swiftly yesterday morning to reports of travellers on Priory Park.

“They visited the travellers and advised they could move to our transit site in Coseley.

"The group left the park voluntarily but have not moved to the transit site.”