Dudley bricklayer finds one of the world's longest chips – a 9in whopper

Nathan Hadley, 25, found the "beast" in a frozen McCain bag earlier this month.

He immediately got a tape measure out - and discovered it was a whopping 8.66ins.

Archie Davies, nine, found a nine-inch chip on his dinner plate on January 19 - three days before Nathan's find.

So it looks like the bricklayer from Dudley, West Mids., hasn't quite got the longest.

But it's still pretty impressive - and Nathan's chuffed.

He said: “I found it in a bag of frozen chips - I was amazed by the size of it and absolutely gobsmacked.

“I looked at it and laughed, and just thought straight away - I’ve got to get the tape measure out, it’s a beast.

"I still have it - and will definitely be keeping it."

Nathan said he considered sending the chip to Guinness World Records.

But the company said it doesn't monitor large food items.

The largest molded chip by weight was manufactured by Chandresh Bayad in Guajarat, India, and recorded by Guinness World Records on October 7, 2018.

It weighed a hefty 11kg (24.25lbs).