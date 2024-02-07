Delays expected as month-long roadworks begin near to Black Country station

The warning comes as National Grid roadworks on the A4034 Bromford Road, near to Sandwell and Dudley Railway Station, Oldbury, commence, causing delays to regular travel.

A one-way closure on the southbound stretch from Kelvin Way to Fountain Lane has been included in the roadworks, which are expected to last until March 12.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A4034 Bromford Road by Sandwell & Dudley station Oldbury. National Grid works. One-way closure southbound from Kelvin Way to Fountain Lane.

"Expect delays in the area. Scheduled until 12 March."

Road users have been advised to leave a more time for journeys or seek alternative routes to travel.