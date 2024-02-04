Dudley paramedic, Lee Farley, lost an impressive amount of weight after starting at Slimming World a little over two years ago, using voucher sources through the Trust Health and Wellbeing incentive.

The inspirational weight loss even saw Lee make it to the finals of the Slimming World's Man of the Year competition in July 2023 after losing eight stone.

Talking about the weight loss, Lee said: "When I made it to the finals and had lost eight stone, I was very much bombarded with questions and queries from my colleagues about how I'd done it, and signposted them to the Slimming World vouches from the Health and Wellbeing Team.

"I feel great; I'm so much healthier, fitter and I'm able to do regular exercise, which is good for my mind and body. After years of yo-yo dieting, I never thought I would get anywhere near my current weight."

Lee's friend Vanessa helped to visualise what 10-stone looks like

Lee has also become a trendsetter in the Trust, with over 60 members of staff going on to utilise the Slimming World vouchers.

Trust Health and Wellbeing manager, Manjeet Malhi, said: "Lee is such an inspiration, he has worked extraordinarily hard and not given up and we are all so proud of him.

"Since Lee’s award nomination last year, we’ve had more than 60 members of staff utilise a Slimming World voucher, proving how he is a huge inspiration to many of us."