Revealed: Multiple schools in the Black Country in financial deficit

It comes as the number of schools losing money across England soared last year.

The Association of School and College leaders said government investment has "failed to keep pace with rising costs", warning deficits will harm pupils' education.

The local figures show:

Three of the 51 local authority-maintained schools in Wolverhampton which did provide information were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – down slightly from four the year before.

Five of the 78 local authority-maintained schools to provide financial information in Walsall were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – up from three the year before.

Five of the 63 local authority-maintained schools to provide financial information in Dudley were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – up from two the year before.

Two of the 76 local authority-maintained schools to provide financial information in Sandwell were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – up slightly from one the year before.

Understanding the data

A school is in a financial deficit when it spends more than it earned when factoring in the previous year's balance.