Updated plans for university campus on Dudley Hippodrome site submitted to council

The work on the £25 million university campus on Castle Hill in Dudley could start later this year after the updated plans for the higher education building were submitted to Dudley Council planners.

Unforeseen legal discussions over land ownership have caused delays to the project, but council bosses said today that the scheme was on track to start on site later this year, subject to the latest planning approval.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "This development is a keystone in our regeneration plans and will help create jobs and improve education in the borough.

"With any development of this size and complexity there will always be delays.